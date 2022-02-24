Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells 6,232 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 740,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

