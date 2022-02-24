Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00.

On Monday, December 20th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00.

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 6,421,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

