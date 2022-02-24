Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOC stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.49. 1,544,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $291.60 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.