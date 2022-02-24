Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 1,785 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

