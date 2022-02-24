Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells 20,215 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,150.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 3,842,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,271. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

