Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 12,608 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,860. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 25.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Tenable by 15.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

