Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 8,357 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 2,046,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,298,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

