Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 3,351 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 2,046,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,860. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 132,433 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.