Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 25,593 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 11,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,556. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

