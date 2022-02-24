Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 34,543 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

