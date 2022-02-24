Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 13,488 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $13,205.44.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 429,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

