Insider Selling: Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells 11,228 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 1,360,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,191. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

