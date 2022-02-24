Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 6,679 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,538. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,050 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,360,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 337.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,070 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 178,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

