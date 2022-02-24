Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $329.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

PODD stock opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

