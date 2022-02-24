Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PODD. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

PODD stock opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $92,870,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

