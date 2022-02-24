Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.46.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.81. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.