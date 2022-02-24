Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.82 and last traded at $259.60. Approximately 22,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 674,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

