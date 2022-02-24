Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $706,374.79 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $706,374.79 and approximately $477.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,679,255 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.