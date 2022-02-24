Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.20 and last traded at C$180.11, with a volume of 108769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$181.16.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$169.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.88. The firm has a market cap of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

