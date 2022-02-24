Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.38. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

