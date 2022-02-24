Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.