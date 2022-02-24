Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,117.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $863,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

