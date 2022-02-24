Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,776 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.37. 170,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.