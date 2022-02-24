Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.14. 144,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

