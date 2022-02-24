Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,726,000 after purchasing an additional 384,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 61,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

