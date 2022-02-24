Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,467,000.

IVV stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.52. 1,137,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

