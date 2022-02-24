Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,031,610 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. UWM comprises 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 1.04% of UWM worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 80,229 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 613.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 185,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last three months.

UWMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

