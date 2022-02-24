Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 7,430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,065. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

