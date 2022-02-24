Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,916.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,324.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
