Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,916.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,324.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

