Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

ACN traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.68. The company had a trading volume of 71,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.16. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.