Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Stryker stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,793. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.