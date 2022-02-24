Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

