Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 61,423 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,423 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,533 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.