Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

