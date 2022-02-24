Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.