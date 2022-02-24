Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 74,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.