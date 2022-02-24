Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.56

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 474378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

