Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA traded up $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 2,050,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,783. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

