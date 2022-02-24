InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 5,675 at UBS Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,877.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 19,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.