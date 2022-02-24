International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 640.38 ($8.71). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.60), with a volume of 22,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £260.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,953.49).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.