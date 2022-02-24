International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.54

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 32848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Get International Paper alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.