Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $464.93 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $464.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,513,937 coins and its circulating supply is 207,438,091 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.