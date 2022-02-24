Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.08

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 16123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

