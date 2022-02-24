Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.08

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.08 and last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 198884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

