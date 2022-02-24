Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) received a €3.00 ($3.41) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.20) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.07 ($3.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

