Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $30.13 on Thursday, hitting $497.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average of $580.91. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.05.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

