Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $30.13 on Thursday, reaching $497.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.50. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.05.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

