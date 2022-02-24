Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.51-7.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.508-5.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $660.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $30.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $497.13. 2,682,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.91. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.