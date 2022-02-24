Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $7.51-7.57 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $30.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.05.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

