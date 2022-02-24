Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $7.51-7.57 EPS.
INTU stock traded up $30.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.91.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
