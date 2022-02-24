Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

