Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
