Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

